Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $87.37 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 935.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,263 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $87,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $219.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.