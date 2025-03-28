Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $49,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

FNDF opened at $36.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

