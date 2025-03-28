Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE:OUST opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

