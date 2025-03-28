Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

OXM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

