Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-5.000 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $984.30 million, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

