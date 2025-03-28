Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

OXSQZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.