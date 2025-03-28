P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company had revenue of $370.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.88 million.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
About P3 Health Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.