P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company had revenue of $370.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.88 million.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

