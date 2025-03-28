PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.96 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.12). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 326.20 ($4.22), with a volume of 8,713,833 shares.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.89.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at PageGroup

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.21%.

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.35), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($129,410.46). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

Featured Stories

