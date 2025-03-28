PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.96 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.12). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 326.20 ($4.22), with a volume of 8,713,833 shares.
PageGroup Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.89.
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at PageGroup
In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.35), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($129,410.46). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
