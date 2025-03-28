Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of Paylocity worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 221.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $520,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,635,928.58. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,554. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $191.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.04.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

