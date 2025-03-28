Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 327,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 132,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

