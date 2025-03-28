Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

