Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,008,375 shares changing hands.
Petrel Resources Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.05.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
