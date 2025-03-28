Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 471.0% in March

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,694. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

