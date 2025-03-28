Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 471.0% in March

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,694. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
About Petrus Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.