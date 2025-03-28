Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 9,270,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,584,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

