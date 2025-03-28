Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,131,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $168,790,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,676,000 after buying an additional 118,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

