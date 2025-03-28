Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

