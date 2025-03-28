Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 304,646 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,646 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.49% of CrowdStrike worth $412,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $366.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.26.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.