PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Short Interest Up 740.5% in March

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 740.5% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 731,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,195,499.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,541,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,157,378.40. This trade represents a 10.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,810,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,951,000 after purchasing an additional 535,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 605.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 335,644 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 1,162.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 251,111 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

