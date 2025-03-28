Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,602. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.