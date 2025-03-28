Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 240,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,905,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $834,518.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,040.74. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 586,249 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,308.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 310,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

