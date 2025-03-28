Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19). Approximately 221,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 470,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

Power Metal Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.90.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 3.09 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.