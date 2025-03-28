Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

