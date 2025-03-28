Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – March 28th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that focus on developing, implementing, or leveraging AI technologies such as machine learning, neural networks, and automation. These companies aim to transform industries and drive innovation through the integration of advanced computational methods, offering investors exposure to the evolving tech sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,720,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,048,088. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $28.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $798.76. The company had a trading volume of 559,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,078. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $955.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.64.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $152.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $306.74. 944,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.23. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

