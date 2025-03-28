Promising Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

Alibaba Group, Endeavor Group, Comcast, Verizon Communications, Arista Networks, Target, and Walt Disney are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or monetize various forms of entertainment, including films, television, music, digital content, live events, and gaming. These stocks can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advances, and seasonal releases, making them a specialized segment of the market that often experiences dynamic growth and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.03. 11,692,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Endeavor Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 38,272,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,133. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,365,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,573. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,981,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,789. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. Target has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.17. 2,586,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Featured Articles