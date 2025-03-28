Promising Solar Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, American Electric Power, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that operate in the solar energy industry, including those that manufacture solar panels, develop solar technologies, or provide related services. These stocks allow investors to participate in the renewable energy market, often seen as a way to support the clean energy transition and benefit from the industry’s growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,741,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.69 and its 200-day moving average is $321.49. The company has a market cap of $901.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.05. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $530.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $109.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.48. 5,056,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.15. 1,583,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion and a PE ratio of 60.67. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.18.

