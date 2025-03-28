Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 75,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Propel Media Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Propel Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

Propel Media Company Profile

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

