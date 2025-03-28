Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

