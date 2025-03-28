Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.47. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

