Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

