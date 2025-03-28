Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,817 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.38 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

