PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 10,500.0% in March

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 10,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $12.80 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

