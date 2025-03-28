PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 520.0% in March

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.5 %

PTBRY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

