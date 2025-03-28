PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 520.0% in March

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.5 %
PTBRY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
