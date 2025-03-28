PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 45.3% increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
