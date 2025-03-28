PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 11,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.