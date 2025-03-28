Q1 Earnings Forecast for Zura Bio Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zura Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZURA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Zura Bio stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

