Q1 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Reduced by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

