Q1 EPS Forecast for Bolt Biotherapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

BOLT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

