Q2 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUL

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.