Q3 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix Issued By Zacks Research

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

SFIX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 683,751 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

