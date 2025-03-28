Q4 EPS Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group Cut by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

