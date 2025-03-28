Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 4,182 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1,142.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in ARM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in ARM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.
About ARM
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
