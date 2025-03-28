Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.