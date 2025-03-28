Quantbot Technologies LP Has $576,000 Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

