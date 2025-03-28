Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,604 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.02.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

