Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,027,000 after buying an additional 600,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,804 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.15.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

