Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 11,730 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TIM were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

TIM Price Performance

TIM stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

