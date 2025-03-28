Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 18750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.
