Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,004 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

