Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,316 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
NYSE AU opened at $36.16 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.