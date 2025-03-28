Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,316 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $36.16 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

