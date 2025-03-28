Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

KOF opened at $91.32 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

